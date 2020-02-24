Germany: Driver plows car into crowd, injuring dozens

VOLKMARSEN, GERMANY - On Monday morning, a driver plowed their car into a crowd of people attending a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen.

According to CNN, eyewitnesses said the driver intentionally rammed into the crowd around 2:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m., CST).

Police said several dozens were injured, including small children.

The driver has been arrested, but police have yet to reveal the driver's identity or motive.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.