Gerber announces first adopted spokesbaby; Meet Magnolia

ROSS, Ca.- In Gerber's 10th annual photo search for the perfect 'spokesbaby,' the company celebrated its first-ever adopted baby as the 2020 winner.

Magnolia Earl from Ross, California captured the hearts of the judging panel this year with her joyful expression, playful smile, and warm, engaging gaze, the company said in the news release Friday.

Out of over 327,000 entries submitted through Gerber's photo search portal, baby Magnolia was the favorite.

"As the newest Gerber Spokesbaby, Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby," the news release stated.

Magnolia's mother, Courtney Earl, said her baby's personality is beyond happy and joyful.

“On May 9, 2019, we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us. We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story," Courtney said.

The Earl family is excited for this opportunity to share Magnolia's story and shed light on all of the beautiful ways families are made.

The announcement coming just one day before Magnolia's first birthday, the Gerber company is thrilled to release the exciting news in hopes of lifting spirits beyond the Earl family during the coronavirus crisis.

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology," Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said.

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon. Gerber says the awards are for the 'best possible start for baby.'

“We’re living in a moment where the power of connection has never been more important,” Tami Erwin said, CEO of Verizon Business. “We’re proud to join the Gerber family in preparing Baby Magnolia and her family for many more life milestones to come.”

Magnolia’s photos and additional information about Photo Search 2020 and Gerber can be found by visiting Gerber’s Facebook page or the Gerber Photo Search page.