Georgia woman arrested for selling fake virus protection products on eBay
WASHINGTON - A Georgia woman is facing federal charges for selling an unregistered pesticide on eBay, claiming it protects people from viruses.
Prosecutors say Rong Sun, also known as Vicky Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, Georgia, sold Tomait Virus Shut Out. The substance is illegal to sell in the United States.
Sun is charged with illegally importing and selling an unregistered pesticide.
