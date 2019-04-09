Georgia Senate OKs governor-backed 'heartbeat' abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) - Amid protests and a heavy police presence, the Georgia Senate has passed a bill banning almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The bill is backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and now goes back to the House to approve Senate changes.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A heartbeat can be detected in an embryo as early as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.

The ACLU of Georgia on Friday said it would challenge the legislation in court if it's signed into law.

GOP governors in Mississippi and Kentucky have recently signed similar "heartbeat" bills.

Abortion opponents are hoping the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court will soon either reverse Roe v. Wade or uphold specific state laws undermining the landmark ruling.