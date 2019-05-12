79°
Georgia officer dies after suffering injuries while on duty

May 12, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Police in coastal Georgia say an officer has died after being injured while responding to a call.
 
The Savannah Police Department said in a news release Sunday that officers were following up on a previous robbery call a little after 8 p.m. Saturday. As they approached a vehicle that matched a description they'd been given, gunshots were fired.
 
Two officers and a suspect were injured and taken to a hospital. Police didn't release their names
 
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that the suspect also died. Savannah police said the second officer was treated and released.
 
Savannah police say GBI has been called in to investigate the shooting.

