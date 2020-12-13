51°
Georgia mother allegedly stabbed children, ages 5 & 6, to death

1 hour 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, December 13 2020 Dec 13, 2020 December 13, 2020 10:17 PM December 13, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

GAINESVILLE, GA - A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her children to death and then wounded herself.

CNN reports Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, was charged with two counts of murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault for the killings. 

Authorities responded to the call Friday in reference to a woman who had cut herself. They arrived at Jaramillo-Hernandez's home to find the injured mom and the bodies of her two children,  5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo.

The sheriff's office said in a statement it appeared Jaramillo-Hernandez "killed the children with a knife and then turned the knife on herself, resulting in serious injuries."

Jaramillo-Hernandez will be booked into jail once she's released from the hospital. Police have not yet identified a motive in the killings.

