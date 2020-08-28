Georgia executes man who killed father-in-law

Image from WJCL

ATLANTA - Georgia has executed its ninth inmate this year, putting to death a man convicted of killing his father-in-law more than a quarter century ago.



Authorities say 50-year-old William Sallie was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday after a lethal injection. Sallie was convicted of murder in the March 1990 shooting death of John Lee Moore in rural south Georgia.



Prosecutors say Sallie went to his in-laws' home, where his estranged wife and their 2-year-old son were staying, and shot Moore and Moore's wife, who survived. He then abducted his estranged wife and her sister but set them free later that evening.



Sallie's lawyers had argued in court filings and a clemency application that he was entitled to a new trial because a juror at his 2001 trial lied and did not disclose personal details that would have excluded her from the jury.