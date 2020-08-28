87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Georgia executes man who killed father-in-law

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 06 2016 Dec 6, 2016 December 06, 2016 10:03 PM December 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from WJCL

ATLANTA - Georgia has executed its ninth inmate this year, putting to death a man convicted of killing his father-in-law more than a quarter century ago.

Authorities say 50-year-old William Sallie was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday after a lethal injection. Sallie was convicted of murder in the March 1990 shooting death of John Lee Moore in rural south Georgia.

Prosecutors say Sallie went to his in-laws' home, where his estranged wife and their 2-year-old son were staying, and shot Moore and Moore's wife, who survived. He then abducted his estranged wife and her sister but set them free later that evening.

Sallie's lawyers had argued in court filings and a clemency application that he was entitled to a new trial because a juror at his 2001 trial lied and did not disclose personal details that would have excluded her from the jury.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days