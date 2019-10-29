67°
Georgia authorities search for sex offender who was accidentally released

Tuesday, October 29 2019
Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Georgia Department of Corrections

REIDSVILLE, GA - Georgia police are on the hunt for a sex offender who was accidentally freed due to a processing error. 

According to the BBC, on Friday, Oct. 25, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released from Rogers State Prison in error. The 31-year-old had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and child molestation of a minor under the age of 10. 

Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson, Lori Benoit said all resources were being "utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez."

Anyone with information on the fugitive's whereabouts is urged to contact Georgia authorities at (478) 992-5111. 

