Georgia authorities search for sex offender who was accidentally released
REIDSVILLE, GA - Georgia police are on the hunt for a sex offender who was accidentally freed due to a processing error.
According to the BBC, on Friday, Oct. 25, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released from Rogers State Prison in error. The 31-year-old had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and child molestation of a minor under the age of 10.
Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson, Lori Benoit said all resources were being "utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez."
Anyone with information on the fugitive's whereabouts is urged to contact Georgia authorities at (478) 992-5111.
