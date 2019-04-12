75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Georgetown students endorse slavery reparations fund in vote

4 hours 38 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 8:19 AM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Georgetown University undergraduates have voted in favor of a referendum seeking the establishment of a fund benefiting the descendants of enslaved people sold to pay off the school's debts.
 
The $27.20-per-semester fee would create one of the first reparations funds at a major U.S. institution. In an early Friday statement, university administrator Todd Olson didn't commit to the fund's establishment, but said Thursday's non-binding vote provided "valuable insight into student perspectives."
 
The Georgetown University Student Association Elections Commission said 2,541 students voted for the "Reconciliation Contribution." That's just over 66% of voters. The fee was opposed by 1,304. Turnout was 57.9%.
 
The student-led proposal aims to atone for the Jesuit-organized sale of 272 slaves in 1838. Fees would go toward projects in underprivileged communities where some descendants live, including Maringouin, Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days