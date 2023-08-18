George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: "We all need answers"

WASHINGTON - Former President George W. Bush says "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and he defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check.



In an interview on NBC's "Today" show, Bush says he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, "I think we all need answers ... I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."



Bush also defended the media's role in keeping leaders in check, noting "power can be addictive." He says: "It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves."

President Donald Trump says he hasn't called Russia "in 10 years."



Trump's comment came in response to a question from a reporter about whether he would support a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's hacking in the election and potential contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents during the election. The president did not say whether he supported a special prosecutor.



The president has denied knowing that any of his campaign advisers were in contact with Russians during the campaign. He has also denied that he has financial ties or other connections to Russia.



Trump did travel to Russia in 2013 for the Miss Universe pageant.