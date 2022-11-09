Latest Weather Blog
George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital
UPDATE: Sources say former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home.
President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home.— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018
HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.
Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday that the 93-year-old Bush "is in excellent spirits" and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and traveling next month to his family's home in Maine, where he usually spends the summers. Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections.
He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home.
