Geographer Richard Campanella wins Louisiana Writer Award
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Tulane University professor has been chosen as this year's winner of the Louisiana Writer Award, presented at the state's annual book festival.
Richard Campanella is being honored for his work documenting Louisiana's history and culture. His award was announced by the state library's Louisiana Center for the Book.
Campanella will receive the award at the state book festival on Nov. 2.
Campanella, originally from Brooklyn, is a professor in Tulane's School of Architecture. He says he was drawn to Louisiana when reading in 1971 about an Abraham Lincoln visit to New Orleans.
Campanella's books include "Bienville's Dilemma: A Historical Geography of New Orleans" and "Geographies of New Orleans: Urban Fabrics Before the Storm."
Past recipients of the Louisiana Writer Award include Ernest Gaines and Elmore Leonard.
