Generator caused massive house fire early Friday

Photo: WWL

DULAC - A massive fire destroyed an entire home in Dulac and investigators believe a generator started the blaze.

WWL reported the Grand Caillou Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. Friday on Murray Court.

WWL said firefighters had to pump water from the nearby bayou because hydrants in the area are currently not functioning.

Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames but the house was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.