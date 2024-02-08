Latest Weather Blog
Geismar man wanted for attempted murder in domestic violence incident, considered armed and dangerous
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.
According to police, Reggie Holland, 54, of Geismar, is wanted after deputies responded to a domestic violence incident where they learned Holland allegedly battered a female victim. She was transported to the hospital for severe injuries.
Trending News
Holland's total charges include attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, false imprisonment, and second-degree sexual battery. Anyone with information that could assist locating Holland is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Holland is considered armed and dangerous.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry National Guard press conference
-
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled...
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...