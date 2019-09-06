92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game

3 hours 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 8:04 AM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AUSTIN, Texas - In preparation for the big Saturday game, two breweries created a new beer that fans on both sides are sure to enjoy.

Austin Beer Garden Brewery teamed up with Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewery to create a cream ale for LSU's game against Texas. The beer is called "Go Horns" for Texas fans and "Geaux Tigers" for those who support LSU.

They made 17 barrels of the ale. The collaboration was made for Baton Rouge fans to experience the Austin brewery scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days