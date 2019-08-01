89°
Geaux Tigers: LSU ranked 6th in coaches poll
BATON ROUGE - The recently released Amway Coaches Poll has ranked LSU in the top 10.
The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches. The top teams were Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. LSU is number six.
The Advocate reports that the Tiger's recent ranking is the best preseason ranking since 2012.
Later this month, AP Top 25 will be released.
