'Geaux Get Tested' for COVID-19 at Southern University

4 hours 6 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 10:20 AM August 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is offering free COVID-19 test not only for students and faculty but for the public as well.

Testing is located in the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot right next to the A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Testing started on Thursday, August 20 and will end on Saturday, August 29.

Hours of operation is from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to pre-register. 

Registering ahead of time is not required but is encouraged.  

