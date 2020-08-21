'Geaux Get Tested' for COVID-19 at Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is offering free COVID-19 test not only for students and faculty but for the public as well.

Testing is located in the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot right next to the A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Testing started on Thursday, August 20 and will end on Saturday, August 29.

Hours of operation is from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to pre-register.

Registering ahead of time is not required but is encouraged.