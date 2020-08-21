85°
Latest Weather Blog
'Geaux Get Tested' for COVID-19 at Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is offering free COVID-19 test not only for students and faculty but for the public as well.
Testing is located in the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot right next to the A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Testing started on Thursday, August 20 and will end on Saturday, August 29.
Hours of operation is from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Click here to pre-register.
Registering ahead of time is not required but is encouraged.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
-
Man with extensive criminal past allegedly murders girlfriend while on bond for...
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here