GBR Food Bank gets $125K check from Guaranty Media, GMFS Mortgage

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be able to provide hundreds of thousands of meals thanks to a $125,000 donation from Guaranty Media and GMFS Mortgage.

About 375,000 meals will be funded through the donation.

Organizers saw the increased need for food amid the COVID-19 pandemic and started the "Banking on BR" campaign. It only took one week to get the money together.

"Everyone got on the same page realizing the need in our community. We didn't need to sit on this, we didn't need to wait, we needed to get it rolling. We needed to raise money to help the community. Those people are going to need help for quite some time. Kids aren't going back to school for a while, they need to know where their next meal is, and more people are out of work right now," said Jay Ducote, President of Jay Ducote Hospitality Group.

Click here if you want to donate to the "Banking on BR" campaign.