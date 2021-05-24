Latest Weather Blog
Gayle Benson's pet killed by pair of unleashed dogs while walking in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A pair of loose dogs attacked two dogs belonging to Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, leaving one of her pets dead.
NOLA.com reports Benson was out for a walk in uptown New Orleans April 10 with her dogs, a pair of Yorkies, when the unleashed animals attacked. On Monday it was reported that the owner of the dogs that attacked Benson's pets agreed to have the animals euthanized and the charges for violating animal-control laws were dismissed.
Officers with the LA/SPCA tracked down the owners of the aggressive dogs days after the attack and ticketed them. The owners chose to have the animals euthanized that same day, leading to the charges being dropped.
A post on social media revealed the dog killed was one of Benson's Yorkies, Miss Lucy.
Officials said the owners of the other dogs had been reported previously in a neighborhood group, but authorities were not aware of those complaints until after the attack on Benson's dogs.
