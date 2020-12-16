44°
Gayle Benson pays off hundreds of Walmart layaway orders at Louisiana, Alabama stores
NEW ORLEANS - Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, is doing her part to spread some much-needed holiday cheer in a difficult year.
NOLA.com reports Benson paid off roughly 300 layaway orders at three Walmart locations in Louisiana and Alabama. The donations benefited 122 families in the New Orleans area, 123 in Alexandria, and at least 30 more in Birmingham, where the Pelicans' G-League affiliate will be located.
It's the latest donation from the New Orleans-based philanthropist, who's become known for making similar gestures around the holidays each year.
Last year, Benson joined WBRZ for its annual Pat's Coats for Kids drive, where she donated six schools' worth of coats for local children.
