Gay man denied marriage license by Kim Davis challenging her for county clerk

Two years after Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis denied a marriage license to David Ermold and his partner of 15-plus years, Ermold and Davis are crossing paths once again.

He is now challenging Davis for her seat.

ABC News reports that Ermold filed on Wednesday to run for Rowan County clerk, with his husband, David Moore, by his side.

Ermold is a professor at the University of Pikeville, and formerly a professor at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where he was awarded faculty of the year.

"The message I want to send out is one of bringing people back together," Ermold told ABC News. "People are just hurt, people are angry, and we don’t have to follow this path ... We can change."

Davis, sparked national outcry after refusing to issue marriage licenses to many same-sex couples, according to ABC. Davis was later jailed for nearly a week for violating an order by a federal judge to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.