Gavin Dugas' 9th inning homer lifts No. 1 LSU baseball over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A scoreless tie was broken in the 9th inning with a three-run homer by second baseman Gavin Dugas, lifting top-ranked LSU to a 3-0 win over Texas at Disch-Falk Field.

The Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to face Butler Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.

Nate Ackenhausen (1-0) earned the relief win Tuesday night with 3.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts, no walks, one hit and no runs allowed.

LSU improved to 7-1 on the year, while Texas dropped to 3-5.