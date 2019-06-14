Gator with knife in its head spotted in Texas lake

Photo: Erin Weaver via KTRK

HOUSTON - A Texas woman who took a photo of a live alligator with a knife in its head said she and her neighbors are concerned about the animal's well-being.

KTRK reports the gator was spotted in the Orchard Lakes Estates, Houston.

"I feel like somebody did this on purpose," said Erin Weaver, who took the photo of the animal.

Weaver, who's lived in the neighborhood for six years, says the reptiles are an everyday sight.

"Never have I seen them aggressive or even defensive," she added. "If you walk by and startle them, they just go under water."

The photo of the wounded alligator has been circulating online, and neighbors say they want to find a way to help.

"I don't want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in his head and suffering," Weaver added.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden is expected to evaluate the alligator on Monday.

Brazos Bend State Park Attendant Chris Bishop told KRTK the gator isn't in pain and could probably live with the knife in its head for some time.