Gator spotted taking stroll in New Orleans residential area euthanized

NEW ORLEANS - A scaly, four-legged citizen was spotted taking a Friday morning stroll in a residential area along Orleans Avenue in the Crescent City.



WWL-TV tweeted video of the sighting, which includes audio of the viewer excitedly saying, "This alligator is right by my house, about ten feet... on Orleans Avenue, between French and Germaine."

But later in the morning, it was reported that the alligator was killed because it was reportedly too big to relocate.

It appeared to be at least 10 feet in length and was first spotted in Lakeview around 8 a.m.

According to Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, at this time of year (June-July) female alligators are typically busy selecting nesting sites near isolated ponds in interior marsh habitats.

Experts say it's always best to keep one's distance from alligators. Although they may look slow and awkward, the cold-blooded creatures are extremely powerful and can move with a startling burst of speed on land over short distances.

The myth of running in a zig-zag pattern to escape a chasing alligator is unnecessary as alligators tire quickly and run in a straight line themselves.

Experts say it's highly unlikely to be chased by one, but as a precaution a safe distance from an adult alligator should be maintained at about 60 feet.

