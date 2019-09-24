73°
Gatherings in Julian Bond's honor as family scatters ashes

4 years 1 month 5 days ago Wednesday, August 19 2015 Aug 19, 2015 August 19, 2015 10:10 AM August 19, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
Image - Cropped Photo: Bobak Ha'Eri CC BY 3.0

ATLANTA - Relatives of civil rights leader Julian Bond are inviting people who wish to honor him to spread flower petals in water at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

That's when Bond's relatives plan to honor his wishes by spreading his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico in a private ceremony.

Bond died last Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 75. His widow, Pamela Horowitz, said he had circulatory problems.

The family also plans a public memorial celebration for Bond, who blazed a trail for civil rights that began with an Atlanta sit-in in 1960. He became a Georgia lawmaker, founded the Southern Poverty Law Center and led the NAACP.

