Gatherings in Julian Bond's honor as family scatters ashes

ATLANTA - Relatives of civil rights leader Julian Bond are inviting people who wish to honor him to spread flower petals in water at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday.



That's when Bond's relatives plan to honor his wishes by spreading his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico in a private ceremony.



Bond died last Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 75. His widow, Pamela Horowitz, said he had circulatory problems.



The family also plans a public memorial celebration for Bond, who blazed a trail for civil rights that began with an Atlanta sit-in in 1960. He became a Georgia lawmaker, founded the Southern Poverty Law Center and led the NAACP.