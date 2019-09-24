73°
Latest Weather Blog
Gatherings in Julian Bond's honor as family scatters ashes
ATLANTA - Relatives of civil rights leader Julian Bond are inviting people who wish to honor him to spread flower petals in water at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday.
That's when Bond's relatives plan to honor his wishes by spreading his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico in a private ceremony.
Bond died last Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 75. His widow, Pamela Horowitz, said he had circulatory problems.
The family also plans a public memorial celebration for Bond, who blazed a trail for civil rights that began with an Atlanta sit-in in 1960. He became a Georgia lawmaker, founded the Southern Poverty Law Center and led the NAACP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar