Gas station employee in custody after shooting at customer
St. Gabriel - An employee of a Stop N Go is now in custody after shooting a customer during an argument.
Police confirmed the pair got into a verbal altercation at the convenience store in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Parkway. The employee pulled a gun after the fight escalated. The customer was simply grazed by the bullet and was not taken to the hospital. The employee has been taken into custody.
This incident is still under investigation.
