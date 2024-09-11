Gas station employee in Ascension Parish uses plastic wrap, duct tape to secure pump before Francine

PRAIRIEVILLE — Businesses across Ascension Parish are prepping for the arrival of Hurricane Francine.

A Murphy USA gas station employee was doing everything he could to protect the station's pumps. The employee, Leroyal Jackson, resorted to wrapping all of the pumps with cling wrap and duct tape.

Jackson said that work took several hours to prepare, but it was worth it to protect the station's pump and trash cans.

“I’m 58 and I didn’t feel like walking to Winn Dixie over there tomorrow. I tied the cans down so they’ll be here tomorrow," Jackson said.

Jackson said he planned to hunker down and stay safe after securing the station.