73°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas station employee in Ascension Parish uses plastic wrap, duct tape to secure pump before Francine
PRAIRIEVILLE — Businesses across Ascension Parish are prepping for the arrival of Hurricane Francine.
A Murphy USA gas station employee was doing everything he could to protect the station's pumps. The employee, Leroyal Jackson, resorted to wrapping all of the pumps with cling wrap and duct tape.
Jackson said that work took several hours to prepare, but it was worth it to protect the station's pump and trash cans.
“I’m 58 and I didn’t feel like walking to Winn Dixie over there tomorrow. I tied the cans down so they’ll be here tomorrow," Jackson said.
Trending News
Jackson said he planned to hunker down and stay safe after securing the station.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener