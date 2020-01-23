Gas station employee chases off thieves trying to steal 47 bottles of liquor

GEISMAR - Deputies are looking for two males who tried to steal $700 worth of alcohol from a RaceTrac in Ascension Parish.

The attempted theft happened Saturday at the store on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10.

Picture shared by the sheriff's office show the face of one of the two males who they say tried to steal 47 bottles of liquor. When an employee confronted the thieves, they fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.