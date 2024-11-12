69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gas station clerk argued with man before shooting him early Tuesday morning, police say

5 hours 14 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 10:50 AM November 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was arrested after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Florida Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 21-year-old Murry Pike later Tuesday morning following the shooting. Pike is a store clerk at the Kangaroo Gas Station at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. Police said he got into an argument with another man at the gas station before shooting him. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

Trending News

Pike was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days