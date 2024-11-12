69°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas station clerk argued with man before shooting him early Tuesday morning, police say
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old was arrested after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 21-year-old Murry Pike later Tuesday morning following the shooting. Pike is a store clerk at the Kangaroo Gas Station at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. Police said he got into an argument with another man at the gas station before shooting him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Trending News
Pike was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama