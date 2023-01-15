Gas prices plunge 14 cents over past 2 weeks

CAMARILLO - The average price of gasoline has plunged 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.91 a gallon.



Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that with the latest decline the price is the lowest it's been in seven years.



Lundberg says the price drop may soon end as crude costs start going up again.



The current gas price is 16 cents per gallon under its year-ago point.



In the Lower 48 states, the highest average price of regular gasoline was $2.80 per gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest was $1.48 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



The U.S. average diesel price is $2.19 per gallon, down about 12 cents from two weeks ago.