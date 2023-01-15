34°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas prices plunge 14 cents over past 2 weeks
Trending News
CAMARILLO - The average price of gasoline has plunged 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.91 a gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that with the latest decline the price is the lowest it's been in seven years.
Lundberg says the price drop may soon end as crude costs start going up again.
The current gas price is 16 cents per gallon under its year-ago point.
In the Lower 48 states, the highest average price of regular gasoline was $2.80 per gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest was $1.48 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.19 per gallon, down about 12 cents from two weeks ago.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens of volunteers help to restore historic African-American cemetery in honor of...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...
-
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing...
-
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up...
Sports Video
-
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Wildcard Weekend
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman