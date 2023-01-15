34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gas prices plunge 14 cents over past 2 weeks

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, January 24 2016 Jan 24, 2016 January 24, 2016 3:24 PM January 24, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

CAMARILLO - The average price of gasoline has plunged 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.91 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that with the latest decline the price is the lowest it's been in seven years.

Lundberg says the price drop may soon end as crude costs start going up again.

The current gas price is 16 cents per gallon under its year-ago point.

In the Lower 48 states, the highest average price of regular gasoline was $2.80 per gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest was $1.48 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.19 per gallon, down about 12 cents from two weeks ago.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days