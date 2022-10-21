Gas prices jump by 8 cents over past 3 weeks, to $2.10

51°
6 years 6 months 1 week ago Sunday, April 10 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of gasoline has jumped by 8 cents over the past three weeks, to $2.10 a gallon for regular grade.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the hike is due to gas stations raising prices nearly twice as much as refiners are raising wholesale gasoline prices.

She says prices will likely rise at a moderate pace as refiners continue to make higher-cost summer blend gasoline in compliance with federal regulations and as demand continues to rise.

In the Lower 48 states, the highest average price of regular gasoline was $2.80 per gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest was $1.67 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.17 per gallon, up nearly 2 cents from three weeks ago.

