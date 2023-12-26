47°
Gas prices jump by 5 cents over past 2 weeks, averages $2.32
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of gasoline has jumped by a nickel over the past two weeks to $2.32 a gallon for regular grade.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the hike is mostly due to a continuing increase in crude oil prices. The price at the pump has risen 55 cents since late February.
In the Lower 48, the highest average price of regular gasoline was $2.85 per gallon in San Francisco. The lowest was $1.98 in Tucson, Arizona.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.32 per gallon, up 4 cents from two weeks ago.
