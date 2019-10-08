75°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas prices in California soar
CALIFORNIA - Gasoline prices in California have spiked to the highest in the nation. Some of the Golden State's drivers are paying $5.00 a gallon.
According to CNN, the reason for the rise in cost is the number of refinery outages that have tightened gas supply in the market.
While the national average is currently $2.65 a gallon, the average cost for Californians is $4.18 a gallon.
In Baton Rouge, gas prices have fallen by 4.1 cents in the past week, bringing the current average to $2.19 per gallon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Terrell Anthony 2012 WBRZ news report
-
National Fire Prevention Week Safety Tips
-
Those for and against St. George making final push ahead of election...
-
Police investigating possible pipe bomb explosion in BR neighborhood overnight
-
Residents, officials weigh solutions for new Ascension school with limited road access