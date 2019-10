Gas prices fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A daily survey of 361 gas stations has revealed a 1.3 cents/gallon decrease in Baton Rouge gas prices.

This brings the capital city's average price of gas to $2.17/g.

As of Monday, the cheapest station in Baton Rouge has gas priced at $1.99/g while the most expensive station has set its price at $2.55/g.

Nationwide, the average price of gas is $2.63/gallons, which indicates an uptick of 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.