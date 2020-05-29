Gas outage affects over 100 residents in Baton Rouge, Friday morning

Generic image of Atmos Energy truck and crew. Photo: Atmos Energy

BATON ROUGE - A total of 110 residents near south Baton Rouge are without gas in their homes, Friday morning.

WBRZ spoke with a local Atmos Energy representative, who said the outage was caused by a construction company that was digging and hit a line.

Atmos said it could not immediately identify exactly which streets/homes were impacted, and neither could it confirm if this outage is associated with a similar outage that occured Thursday afternoon on Burbank.

Crews will begin working to restore gas at 9 a.m. and Atmos says all 110 residents should expect to have gas services restored by the close of the day.