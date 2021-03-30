Gas leak shuts down N Sherwood Forest Blvd Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A natural gas leak closed part of N Sherwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The leak was reported around 10:20 a.m. between S Choctaw Drive and Big Bend Avenue. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a construction crew severed a gas line.

The department said the leak was fixed within the hour.

The roadway has since reopened.