Gas leak shuts down N Sherwood Forest Blvd Tuesday morning

2 hours 37 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 30 2021 Mar 30, 2021 March 30, 2021 10:28 AM March 30, 2021 in News
BATON ROUGE - A natural gas leak closed part of N Sherwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday morning. 

The leak was reported around 10:20 a.m. between S Choctaw Drive and Big Bend Avenue. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a construction crew severed a gas line.

The department said the leak was fixed within the hour. 

The roadway has since reopened. 

