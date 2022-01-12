48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gas leak shuts down Airline Highway in Gonzales

1 hour 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 6:05 PM January 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Airline Highway was closed off in Ascension Parish Wednesday night due to a natural gas leak.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the highway was closed in both directions around 6 p.m. between Germany Road and LA 621. 

Deputies and firefighters are both on the scene. A crew has been contacted to shut off the leak. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days