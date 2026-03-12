Central couple in their 80s without gas, power after tree falls on home

CENTRAL — A Central couple in their 80s is living without gas and electricity after a tree crashed into their home on Thursday morning.

The nearly 90-foot tree fell on top of the roof around 8 a.m., breaking through most of the ceiling.

The crash damaged a gas line, so first responders turned the service off out of an abundance of caution.

The couple is now living in a mother-in-law suite next to their home, which firefighters said not to enter.

The tree fell the morning after a night of heavy rainfall across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.