Gas leak briefly shut down Airline Highway in Gonzales
GONZALES - Airline Highway was closed off in Ascension Parish Wednesday night due to a natural gas leak.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the highway was closed in both directions around 6 p.m. between Germany Road and LA 621.
The roadway was reopened by 7 p.m.
