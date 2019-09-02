92°
Gas grill causes fiery explosion at home near Goodwood Park

Sunday, September 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a Baton Rouge home was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. on Winn Ave. and Esplanade, across from Goodwood Park. Neighbors reported hearing explosions before the fire.

Witnesses say they saw the homeowner running away from the burning house.

"I heard what sounded like two explosions, or almost shot gun blasts, and I looked over this way and I saw another explosion shooting up out of the roof," said neighbor Allen Brock.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been linked to a gas grill that was in use while combustibles were nearby. No other homes in the vicinity were damaged. 

