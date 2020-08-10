Latest Weather Blog
Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped
BALTIMORE (AP) — A “major gas explosion” completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Baltimore Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.
Firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.
The fire department tweeted that two of the homes’ occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
????MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED????— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020
In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215
Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.
?? @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp
The firefighters’ union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Audit reveals Visit Baton Rouge wrestled with forged checks issue, had...
-
Ascension Parish students return to school
-
Senator Bill Cassidy addresses question of stimulus checks
-
College football season on the chopping block
-
EBR Schools Superintendent discusses COVID-19 protocol for new schoolyear