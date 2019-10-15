Gary Plauche's 1984 airport slaying of son's kidnapper, abuser now a book

BATON ROUGE – The wild story of Capital City vigilante justice that’s become local lore is now in print.

Jody Plauche, the son of Gary Plauche, has penned a book – "Why, Gary, Why?". It’s available now on Amazon.

Plauche shot and killed his son's karate instructor at the Baton Rouge airport in 1984 after the man, Jeffrey Doucet, was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting Jody Plauche.

The elder Plauche waited for Doucet to be escorted back from California where authorities said Doucet had taken his son before he was rescued and Doucet was arrested. He had been extradited back to Baton Rouge and was walking through the airport when Plauche, waiting by some payphones pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

Plauche was sentenced to five years probation and did not serve time in jail following the shooting. He maintained his actions were the natural response of a father who believed his son had been violated.

In 2015, the case played out in another high-profile investigation: After Jace Crehan and Crehan's fiancee, Brittany Monk, discussed Gary Plauche’s trial while tied to the death of Robert Noce, a sex offender who had molested Monk previously.

Jody Plauche is holding a discussion on the book Tuesday night, October 15, from 5:30 to 7 at the LSU College of the Coast and Environment Wood Auditorium on Quad Drive on the LSU campus.

Plauche will also join panelists in a discussion about child molestation and other issues.

Gary Plauche died almost exactly five years ago Tuesday - in October 2014.

Limited copies of the book are available at Chris' Specialty Foods in Baton Rouge and Prairieville.

