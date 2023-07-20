Garth Brooks talks to WBRZ about headlining Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff; win tickets here

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-favorite Garth Brooks will be headlining the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, a music and entertainment event to celebrate the start of the 2023 football season.

Win tickets before they go on sale! Details posted here.

Brooks joined 2une In Thursday morning to talk about the event and what audiences should expect for its first-ever weekend.