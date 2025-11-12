43°
Garden Club of CCLA creates 'Blue Star Monument' at community park

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Garden Club of CCLA created the "Blue Star Monument" at CCLA Community Park on Saint Claire Drive to honor veterans and create a learning experience.

Organizers had brick walls built to hang plaques with veterans' names listed on them. An organizer said the club was motivated by the Blue Star Memorial Highway Project, which works to place markers along roadways to honor servicemen and women.

