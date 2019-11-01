Garbage truck overturns at Walker South Rd.

Overturned box truck at Walker South Rd. Roundabout

WALKER - On Friday morning a garbage truck overturned at the Walker South Rd. roundabout.

Around 8:30 a.m. the incident had the right lane blocked in the south roundabout on LA 447 Northbound to I-12 East (Walker).

Apparently the truck was going a little too fast and upon exiting I-12, slowly rolled over onto its side. As a result, a small quantity of trash fell out of the vehicle, which may take time to clean up.

Authorities say the accident did not result in any injuries and the roundabout is still open. But motorists are advised to prepare for congestion due to lane blockage.