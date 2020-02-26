Company says fire forced workers to dump trash in front of woman's home

A garbage truck dumped trash in front of a Gonzales woman's driveway Photo: Facebook/ Tara Taillon

ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday morning residents of a Gonzales home woke up to find a veritable landfill in front of their house.

Tara Taillon, a resident of Pelican Point subdivision told WBRZ she was shocked when a Waste Pro garbage truck dumped a truckload of trash in front of her home.

But after speaking with Waste Pro officials, it turns out that this situation could have been much worse.

A Waste Pro representative explained that someone had put a flammable object in their trash and the load caught fire.

So, in accordance with national protocol in such situations, the driver of the truck dropped the load to prevent the truck from becoming engulfed in flames.

The sight of a pile of trash may be unpleasant, but the truck driver's quick action prevented a possible fire.

The company later sent workers to clean up the trash in front of Taillon's home.

Waste Pro services says these situations can be caused by lithium batteries, charcoal thought to be not hot etc.

