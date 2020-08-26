78°
Latest Weather Blog
Garbage pick-up suspended in East Baton Rouge until Friday
BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office says Republic Services will temporarily stop its garbage collection services Thursday due to severe weather. Operations will resume Friday.
The North Landfill will be closed Thursday, August 27, and re-open for normal operations on Friday. Thursday garbage pickup will resume on Monday, August 31, and trash will be picked up the following Thursday, September 3. Recycling continues to be suspended until Monday, August 31.
In the mean time, residents are encouraged to move their trash bins indoors or as close to their homes as possible to avoid storm damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor urges citizens to prepare for Laura
-
National Guard prepares to distribute food, supplies following Hurricane Laura
-
Hurricane Laura 5 a.m. check
-
OLOL physical therapist honored with brand new car for hard work, sacrifices...
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24