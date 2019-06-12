Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer

BATON ROUGE – A video captures tension between a trash pickup employee and a customer in Baton Rouge. A viewer sent in the exchange he says is between him and a Republic Services employee.

The viewer says he told an employee they missed his trash can en route, and the employee responded with a middle finger.

This happened in the Shenandoah neighborhood where residents have been complaining about a delay in trash pickup.

The person who sent the video to WBRZ did not want to be identified, but frustrated neighbors said missed pickups continue to happen.

“I'm disappointed. I wish they would get to it,” said Gene Guffey.

Guffey set out trash bags full of yard waste in front of his home two weeks ago. The bags are still sitting there, untouched.

“I'm not a big complainer, but two weeks is stretching it,” he said.

This is happening in Councilwoman Denise Amoroso's district. She says she’s been having problems too.

“Sometimes my trash doesn't get picked up, sometimes it gets picked up the day after,” Amoroso said.

Amoroso has spoken to Republic Services. The waste disposal company told her after being short-staffed they have hired more employees to meet the demand, but it takes six to nine weeks to train them properly. Amoroso says the service may not be right for Baton Rouge.

“[The city] probably needs to find someone else. This has been going on for quite a while and people aren't happy out there,” said Amoroso.

WBRZ contacted a Republic Services spokesperson multiple times, and has not heard back regarding the garbage collector holding up a middle finger.