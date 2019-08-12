Gang of kids burglarizing and stealing vehicles from Audubon Zoo parking lot

NEW ORLEANS – Juvenile burglars appear to have preyed on families enjoying a staycation in the final days of summer by targeting vehicles in the crowded Audubon Zoo parking lot in the first two weeks of August.

The NOPD revealed Monday, it is investigating multiple incidents involving vehicle burglaries and thefts in and around the zoo dating back two weekends.

Most recently, ten vehicles were burglarized and one stolen in a crime-spree Sunday. Vehicles targeted by the thieves were parked in the zoo parking lot. Frustrated victims posted pictures on Facebook of vehicles with windows smashed and glass scattered in the lot.

A separate vehicle was burglarized in the Audubon Park area the day before, too, police said.

A week before, on Saturday, August 3, eleven vehicles were burglarized and a vehicle was also stolen from the parking lot.

There are no suspects, according to police, but detectives are “using all available resources” to identify the culprits and make arrests, the NOPD wrote in a news release. Police believe it's a gang of juveniles who are using stolen vehicles to get around.

Police will increase patrols around the zoo going forward.

